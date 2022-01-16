Waco-area news briefs: Filing for Waco council seats opens Wednesday

City council filing opens

Filing begins Wednesday for the May 7 general election that includes the city of Waco and other cities and school districts.

In Waco, the ballot will include races for mayor, city council members for Districts 1 and 3, a special election for an unexpired term for the District 2 seat.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

Applications for a place on the ballot can be filed at the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 300 Austin Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the city secretary is scheduling appointments for in-person services. Call 254-750-5750 to schedule an appointment.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Monday, and collection will be pushed back to Wednesday.

Waco Transit System will operate as usual on Monday.