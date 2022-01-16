Waco-area news briefs: Filing for Waco council seats opens Wednesday

City council filing opens
Filing begins Wednesday for the May 7 general election that includes the city of Waco and other cities and school districts.
In Waco, the ballot will include races for mayor, city council members for Districts 1 and 3, a special election for an unexpired term for the District 2 seat.
The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
Applications for a place on the ballot can be filed at the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 300 Austin Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the city secretary is scheduling appointments for in-person services. Call 254-750-5750 to schedule an appointment.
City offices closed Monday
City of Waco offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Monday, and collection will be pushed back to Wednesday.
Waco Transit System will operate as usual on Monday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be open.
Mission Waco MLK event
Mission Waco will host its annual event Monday honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Performances and speakers are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to a free lunch at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.. A panel of local church leaders will speak from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by participation in a variety of community service projects from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.
There is no cost and anyone can attend any portion of the day. Email groups@missionwaco.org or call 254-753-4900 for more information.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.