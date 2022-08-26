Waco-area news briefs: Find Your Waco Fair set for Sept. 8 downtown

Citizens Fire Academy

The Waco Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy will run Sept. 15 through Oct. 5. Registration deadline is Sept. 1.

Classes will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Waco Fire Department’s training facility, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The Citizens Fire Academy is for McLennan County residents 18 or older who are interested in learning more about how the Waco Fire Department is organized and conducts its operations.

The academy is limited to 25 participants, and those selected must complete a waiver of liability and release form before attending the first class. For more information, call 254-750-1740.

‘Age of Mammals’ art contest

The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, is holding an art contest in conjunction with the National Park Service using the theme “The Age of Mammals.”

Entries are due at the monument site by Sept. 16. Winners will compete in the national contest.

The contest celebrates the 13th annual National Fossil Day Oct. 12.

For details, call Kim at Waco Mammoth National Monument at 254-299-2663.

Find Your Waco Fair

The 2022 Find Your Waco Fair will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Freedom Fountain downtown, on the Franklin Avenue side of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The fair was created to connect the community and showcase it as a place to call home. It features exhibits on local flavors, volunteer organizations, local quality of life, real estate and leasing agencies, hobbies and clubs, and more.

Employers can connect with a talent pool from throughout the community, including college students and traditional job seekers.

For more information, call Rachel Martinez at 254-757-5633.