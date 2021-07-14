Waco-area news briefs: First Methodist VBS starting Monday

Matter of Balance class forming
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will start a new fall prevention class, A Matter of Balance, on Thursday. The class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon for eight weeks at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive. It is free. The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
For more information, call 254-292-1857.
Faith Walk barbecue dinner
Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue chicken and sausage plate dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward parking lot improvements at the church.
Plates cost $10. To pre-order, call 254-235-1595.
Prizes will be given away as part of a raffle.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.
The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.
The free vaccination clinic is for La Vega ISD students and their families and the Bellmead community.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.
First Methodist VBS
First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The theme is an exploration of how we are treasured by God.
Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.
McGregor Farmers Market
The McGregor Indoor Farmers Market will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave., in McGregor.
