Waco-area news briefs: First Methodist VBS starting Monday

Matter of Balance class forming

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will start a new fall prevention class, A Matter of Balance, on Thursday. The class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon for eight weeks at Emerald Cottages of Waco, 2412 Marketplace Drive. It is free. The program is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

For more information, call 254-292-1857.

Faith Walk barbecue dinner

Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue chicken and sausage plate dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward parking lot improvements at the church.

Plates cost $10. To pre-order, call 254-235-1595.

Prizes will be given away as part of a raffle.

La Vega vaccination clinic

La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.

The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.

The free vaccination clinic is for La Vega ISD students and their families and the Bellmead community.