Waco-area news briefs: First Pitch Luncheon tickets on sale

MCC Steinway Series

Soprano Angela Yoon and pianist Jason Terry will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College, part of the McLennan Steinway Series.

The concert, “Broken Harmony: Reconstructing Art — A Musical Journey Through World War II,” is a multimedia production outlining the effects of WWII on the arts and society. The concert includes MCC theater professor Kelly Parker as narrator and MCC assistant music professor Jon Conrad as trumpeter.

Tickets are $5 and available through the MCC box office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

Bulky waste collection

The city of Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curb starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in council District 5, which includes West Waco and China Spring.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed curbside so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.

NARFE mee

ting Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All current and potential members are invited to attend.

GriefShare class forming

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will start a 13-week session of GriefShare on January 31. Meeting time will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through April 25.

Cost is $20, but scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.

To register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.

First Pitch Luncheon

The 2023 First Pitch Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $55 and are available at wacochamber.com/first-pitch/.

The event will feature guest speaker Shawn Tolleson and previews from Baylor University and McLennan Community College baseball and softball coaches.