Waco-area news briefs: First Presbyterian presents Advent Lessons and Carols Saturday

First Presbyterian Advent

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave., will have a free Advent Lessons and Carols event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature scripture, prayer and song, including the story of Christmas, performances by Becky Ward, the St. Cecilia Bell Choir, and the Chancel Choir; as well as featured solos by special guest musicians, and Christmas favorites alongside Advent masterworks.

For more information, email chancelchoir@firstpreswaco.org.

Waco Wonderland

Waco Wonderland will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Square downtown.

A holiday parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday along Austin Avenue.

The Event includes food trucks, a mistletoe market, Ferris wheel, Santa Claus, a holiday train, entertainment and more. Special events include a “grouchy Santa” experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and a petting zoo from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free, with $10 wristbands for unlimited rides. A snow tube hill ride will be open only from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Central’s Market Saturday

Central’s Market at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Central’s Market is a craft fair, casserole and bake sale, raffle and lunch all rolled into one.

Nearly 30 local vendors will be selling handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and Christmas items.

The bake sale will offer pies, cakes and other sweet treats for holiday gatherings, homemade salsa and more.

Hewitt tree lighting

The city of Hewitt’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will accept donations.

Medicare class

A Medicare education will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

It is strictly an education class, with no sales pitches and no third-party vendors. Anyone at or approaching the eligibility age of 65 should attend to ask questions about the federal program.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.