Waco-area news briefs: Five-week diabetes program to start Tuesday

Salvation Army cooling station

The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the temperature reaches 95 degrees.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Master Gardeners available for help

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.

Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.

Diabetes program to start Tuesday

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes will start a five-week class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

It is a free program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. Diabetic experts and professional educators will offer information, answer questions and offer encouragement to make positive changes.