Waco-area news briefs: Five-week diabetes program to start Tuesday

Salvation Army cooling station
The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the temperature reaches 95 degrees.
For more information, call 254-756-7271.
Master Gardeners available for help
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.
Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.
Diabetes program to start Tuesday
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes will start a five-week class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
It is a free program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. Diabetic experts and professional educators will offer information, answer questions and offer encouragement to make positive changes.
Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31. For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Hispanic Leaders network seminar
The Hispanic Leaders Network will present "Lead with Your Why and Expect Favor" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Isabel Lozano, Waco ISD's 2021 Principal of the Year, will be the guest speaker.
Registration is available at eventbrite.com.
Leather show starts Friday
The Heart of Texas Leather Show will run Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Trade show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
