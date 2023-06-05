Waco Rotary Club

Jamie Blanek, an adaptive athlete, will speak about her journey from a devastating car wreck to training for the 2026 Winter Paralympics at a meeting of the Waco Rotary Club at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free, but registration is required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

MCAD presentation

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The McLennan County Appraisal District will give a presentation.

Flag Day ceremony

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr., will host a Flag Day celebration followed by a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 4 p.m. June 14.

At the ceremony, each attendee will have the opportunity to place a flag in a cremation container, bidding goodbye to one of our nation’s most valued symbols. Bring any torn or tattered flags that need retirement.

Call 254-752-5900 for information.

Stilwell pancake breakfast

Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, hosts its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $8 each. Proceeds benefit the residents’ activity fund.

Call 254-772-4644 for information.

Cameron Park Zoo bash

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will celebrate its 30th birthday with a party from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 3-12 and free for zoo members.

The event will include music from the Morticians, games and a karaoke DJ. The animals will be out for viewing. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Waco history workshop

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Battle of the Burgers

Battle of the Burgers is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Warren Park in Hewitt.

Food trucks will compete for the best burger or sandwich during the family-friendly community event, which features live music, vendors, a kids zone, cornhole tournament and a pepper-eating contest.

All online and cash donations benefit Isaiah 117 House. Sampling tickets at each truck are $15, which includes a burger/sandwich, side and drink. Parking is $5.

HOTRAC community event

Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold a free public awareness event, Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot, 1401 S. New Road.

Community members will have the opportunity to get to know local first responders and emergency health care providers.

Community partners will provide health screenings and information on healthy living, child abuse and neglect prevention, drowning prevention and more.

The council is a nonprofit that assists EMS providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for a five-county region which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For more information, call 254-202-8740.

Waco airport discussion

Joel Martinez, director of aviation for the city of Waco, will speak on the future of Waco Regional Airport at a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber office, 101 S. Third St.

Cost is $20 and includes lunch. To register, go to ecs.page.link/eMn3z.

Martinez’s presentation will cover the ongoing $8.8 million airport renovation and how the changes will affect travelers' experiences at the airport, as well as an update on future plans, air traffic trends and flight options.

Opal Lee in Waco

The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Waco will host “An Evening with Opal Lee” at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Opal Lee, known informally as the grandmother of Juneteenth, at 89 years old walked from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to champion the cause of making Juneteenth an official national holiday. She will be speaking on her experiences with activism in various arenas, interviewed by Delisa Smith, a member of the coalition board and Zeta Phi Beta. Lee also will sell and sign books at the event.

Reservations are required by texting or calling 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.