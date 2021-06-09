Waco-area news briefs: Flag Day ceremony at Lake Shore Funeral Home

Flag retirement ceremony Monday
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.
The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.
First Guaranty blood drive
First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pam Lambert at 254-761-1004.
Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.
Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.
MCC ExpressPath open house
McLennan Community College will have an ExpressPath Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the China Spring High School cafeteria, 7301 N. River Crossing Road, highlighting an extensive list of certificate and occupational skills award options that can be completed in one year or less at MCC.
Representatives will be available to help new students complete the application and enrollment process. Interested individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the open house at www.mclennan.edu/expresspath.
For more information, call 254-299-8622 or email highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
Kosse homecoming, street dance
The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.
Cost is $25 at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will provide entertainment.
For more information, call 254-375-2212.
