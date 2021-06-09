Waco-area news briefs: Flag Day ceremony at Lake Shore Funeral Home

Flag retirement ceremony Monday

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.

The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.

First Guaranty blood drive

First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pam Lambert at 254-761-1004.

Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.

Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.