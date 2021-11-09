Waco-area news briefs: Flag disposal ceremony Sunday in Woodway

Discover Waco craft expo

The Women’s Society of St. Jerome Catholic Church will hold a Discover Waco Business and Craft Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mother Teresa Center at the church, 9820 Chapel Road.

The expo will feature local businesses and craft vendors, food trucks and food vendors.

To become a vendor, call Glenda Ruiz at 281-216-1859.

'Surviving the Holidays' workshop

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will have a free “Surviving the Holidays” workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Each participant will also receive a free “Surviving the Holidays” guide book.

Registration is helpful but not required. RSVP to rjritz@earthlink.net or call 254-857-9794.

Flag disposal ceremony

The 20th annual flag disposal ceremony will, hosted by the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the city of Woodway and the McLennan County Veterans Association, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday behind the Woodway Public Safety facility at Fairway Road and Estates Drive.