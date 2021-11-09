Waco-area news briefs: Flag disposal ceremony Sunday in Woodway

Discover Waco craft expo
The Women’s Society of St. Jerome Catholic Church will hold a Discover Waco Business and Craft Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mother Teresa Center at the church, 9820 Chapel Road.
The expo will feature local businesses and craft vendors, food trucks and food vendors.
To become a vendor, call Glenda Ruiz at 281-216-1859.
'Surviving the Holidays' workshop
Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will have a free “Surviving the Holidays” workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Each participant will also receive a free “Surviving the Holidays” guide book.
Registration is helpful but not required. RSVP to rjritz@earthlink.net or call 254-857-9794.
Flag disposal ceremony
The 20th annual flag disposal ceremony will, hosted by the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the city of Woodway and the McLennan County Veterans Association, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday behind the Woodway Public Safety facility at Fairway Road and Estates Drive.
No program will precede the disposal, which will be destruction by burning, as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code. Donors should remain in their vehicles as volunteers receive unserviceable United States, Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or POW/MIA flags.
For more information, call 254-744-6076 or 254-749-2146.
Scrap tire disposal
The city of Waco Solid Waste Department will hold a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at 501 Schroeder Drive. The event is for Waco residents only.
Pre-registration can be completed at forms.office.com/g/i2BZTYeS05 or by calling 254-299-2606.
Participants should bring their registration confirmation page and photo ID.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.