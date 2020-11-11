Waco-area news briefs: Flag disposal ceremony Sunday

Flag disposal drive-thru Sunday
The city of Woodway, McLennan County Veterans Association and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsoring a drive-thru flag disposal from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Unserviceable U.S., Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and POW/MIA flags of all sizes will be accepted by masked, gloved individuals for burning as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code. Donors are to remain in their vehicles.
For more information, call 749-2146.
Free COVID-19 testing available
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites Thursday and Friday:
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., drive-thru clinic
- Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic
- Open Door Church, 1208 Rose St., walk-up clinic.
Medicare enrollment presentation
The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Additional sessions will follow at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.
For more information, call 749-1061.
NARFE to meet Friday
The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Friday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
All members are welcome.
Scrap tire recycling day Saturday
City of Waco Solid Waste Services will have a scrap tire recycling day, for Waco residents only, from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. Waco residents must bring proof of residency, which could include a Waco water bill, or preregister with the Waco Curbside Services smartphone app.
Each household can bring up to 10 passenger tires, under 24 inches and off the rims. For more information, call 299-2612.
