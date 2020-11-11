Waco-area news briefs: Flag disposal ceremony Sunday

Flag disposal drive-thru Sunday

The city of Woodway, McLennan County Veterans Association and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsoring a drive-thru flag disposal from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.

Unserviceable U.S., Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and POW/MIA flags of all sizes will be accepted by masked, gloved individuals for burning as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code. Donors are to remain in their vehicles.

For more information, call 749-2146.

Free COVID-19 testing available

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites Thursday and Friday: