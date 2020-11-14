Waco-area news briefs: Flag retirement drive-thru

Water system cleaning
The City of Waco Water Utilities Services is conducting a systemwide cleaning expected to continue through Nov. 28. It involve changing the disinfectant in the water from monochloramines to chlorine only, for the purpose of cleaning, or refreshing, the entire system.
The water will remain completely safe to use and consume. The only noticeable impact for consumers may be a bleach or chlorine smell to the water, temporarily.
Throughout the process, Water Utilities Services staff will conduct increased monitoring, as well as flushing hydrants throughout the system, to speed the cleaning process.
The city conducted similar systemwide cleanings in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the process may call customer service at 299-2489.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following times and sites:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday: Antioch Community Church.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday: Estella Maxey Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, in the first parking lot on the left on Calumet Avenue, walk-up clinic.
Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com.
Flag retirement drive-thru
The city of Woodway, McLennan County Veterans Association and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsoring a drive-thru flag disposal from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The ceremony is part of Veterans Appreciation Week. Unserviceable U.S., Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and POW/MIA flags of all sizes will be accepted by masked, gloved individuals for burning as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code. Donors are to remain in their vehicles.
For more information, call 749-2146.
