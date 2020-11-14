Waco-area news briefs: Flag retirement drive-thru

Water system cleaning

The City of Waco Water Utilities Services is conducting a systemwide cleaning expected to continue through Nov. 28. It involve changing the disinfectant in the water from monochloramines to chlorine only, for the purpose of cleaning, or refreshing, the entire system.

The water will remain completely safe to use and consume. The only noticeable impact for consumers may be a bleach or chlorine smell to the water, temporarily.

Throughout the process, Water Utilities Services staff will conduct increased monitoring, as well as flushing hydrants throughout the system, to speed the cleaning process.

The city conducted similar systemwide cleanings in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the process may call customer service at 299-2489.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.