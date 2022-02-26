Waco-area news briefs: Food bank mobile pantry distributions set this week

Spring break camps
Registration is underway for spring break camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7-11 for kids ages 5-13 at a rate of $70 per child.
To sign up, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
Mobile food pantry times
Central Texas Food Bank mobile food pantry distribution locations:
Wednesday: VA clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, 10-11 a.m.; Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck, 10-11 a.m.
Friday: First United Methodist Church, 701 E. Texas Ave., Mart, 10-11 a.m.; Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St., Kosse, 10-11 a.m.
For more information, call 512-684-2509.
COVID-19 vaccinations
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday. All vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.
Monday schedule: Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, 4601 Cobbs Drive, 4 to 7 p.m.
Hewitt blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1001 Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Angela Hykel at (254) 202-7844.
Waco Rotary Club
Noted Economist Dr. Ray Perryman will speak about the local, state, national and world economies at the Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday at the Baylor Club. The meeting is free, but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.
