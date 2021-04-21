Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium

Free reusable bag distribution

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold its annual Earth Day Free Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.

Everyone invited to stop by for a free bag. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.

Free COVID-19 testing site

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.

It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour of the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.

Recovery Sunday service