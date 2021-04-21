Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium

Free reusable bag distribution
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold its annual Earth Day Free Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
Everyone invited to stop by for a free bag. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour of the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.
Recovery Sunday service
Church Under the Bridge will hold Recovery Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. The service will celebrate the lives of people who have and are overcoming alcohol, drug and other addictions, as well as to acknowledge providers and sponsors who have encouraged their journey. Everyone is welcome.
'Merry Wives of Windsor' opens
McLennan Theatre will perform "The Merry Wives of Windsor" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Bosque River Stage at McLennan Community College.
Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students.
For tickets, contact the McLennan Box Office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Seating will be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Night walking tour of wetlands
Cameron Park Zoo staff will offer a free, educational walking tour of Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. each Friday this month.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
New address for Tribune-Herald
Starting Monday, the Waco Tribune-Herald's new address will be 215 S. Second St., Suite 301.
The new office is on the third floor of River Square Center.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required for visitors.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.