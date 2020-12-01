Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution event Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Homestead Fair
The Homestead Fair Fall Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend. Children 16 and younger are admitted free.
All tickets will be honored for the fair after it was rescheduled from a week earlier. For a refund, email info@homesteadfair.com.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Before driving through, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.
Free COVID-19 testing available
Free COVID-19 tests are available in McLennan County, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with state and local organizations. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Wednesday-Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St, Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
Friday: MCC; Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
Lifelong Learning focus on health care
Longtime Waco Family Health Center director Dr. Roland Goertz will discuss changes to the health care delivery system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now and in the near future, during Baylor University Lifelong Learning’s “The Future in Health Care Delivery after COVID-19” from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
The event is free. For more information, call 710-6440.
Consistent with other Lifelong Learning events and courses, the event be online to keep members and guests safe. The Zoom link will be published at 9:40 a.m. under Events at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning.
