Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution event Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Homestead Fair

The Homestead Fair Fall Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.

Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend. Children 16 and younger are admitted free.

All tickets will be honored for the fair after it was rescheduled from a week earlier. For a refund, email info@homesteadfair.com.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “volunteer” to sign up.

The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Before driving through, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

Free COVID-19 testing available