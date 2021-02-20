Waco-area news briefs: Trash collection update; food distribution scheduled Thursday

Food distribution
Central Texas Food Bank is planning a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The special food distribution is intended to get free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. The event is primarily designed as a drive-thru, but no one in need of food will be turned away.
The Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
Recipients who are driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. Recipients without vehicles should bring containers in which they can carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.
Conserve water, report all leaks
The city of Waco is asking the public to conserve water and report all active water leaks to 299-2489.
That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.
The city and McLennan County issued orders Friday requiring certain businesses to conserve water and requesting residents to reduce use in order to avoid the need for boil orders. Surrounding communities have been without water service or under boil orders.
Trash pickup
For the city of Waco, trash routes skipped Thursday because of the weather will be run Sunday. Collections of trash only will return to normal Monday, and the normal schedule of alternating recycling and yard-waste weeks will resume March 1.
For the rest of February, if gray carts are full, green carts can be used for trash, and extra bags can be left at the curb.
Routes are expected to go unfinished on some days, so uncollected trash should be left at the curb if it is missed on the scheduled day. If trash goes uncollected two days after the scheduled day, contact Waco Solid Waste Services.
