Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Medicare enrollment session
The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 749-1061.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank needs volunteers to assist with the distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Before driving through, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.
Free COVID-19 testing to resume Monday
Free COVID-19 testing will resume Monday in McLennan County. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Monday: West Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru.
Tuesday-Thursday: McLennan Community College; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up; McLennan Community College.
NAACP to meet Monday
The Waco NAACP will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
All are welcome to attend. To request the Zoom link, email waconaacp@gmail.com.
Homestead Fair opens Saturday
The Homestead Fair Fall Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend. Children 16 and younger will admitted free.
Concerned about COVID-19?
