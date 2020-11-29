Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Medicare enrollment session

The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 749-1061.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank needs volunteers to assist with the distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “volunteer” to sign up.

The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Before driving through, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

Free COVID-19 testing to resume Monday