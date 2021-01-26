Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Food distribution Thursday

Central Texas Food Bank will have an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The food distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Participants should allow appropriate space in their trunk before arriving.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

Caritas seeking volunteers

Caritas of Waco is seeking volunteers to help fill shopping carts with food for its drive-thru pantry service at 300 S. 15th St.