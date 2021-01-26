Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Food distribution Thursday
Central Texas Food Bank will have an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The food distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Participants should allow appropriate space in their trunk before arriving.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Caritas seeking volunteers
Caritas of Waco is seeking volunteers to help fill shopping carts with food for its drive-thru pantry service at 300 S. 15th St.
The food service operates from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers need to wear closed-toe shoes and a mask the entire time they volunteer.
To volunteer, call 753-4593, ext. 203, or email Andrew Bryngelson at abryngelson@caritas-waco.org.
'Managing Your Crazy Self'
The Heart of Texas Counseling Association will host a virtual workshop, "Managing Your Crazy Self," from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Randy Guttenberger will present. Continuing Education Units are available for school counselors, licensed professional counselors and licensed clinical social workers.
For more information, email patcarneyweaver@gmail.com.
First Methodist GriefShare
A 13-week GriefShare class hosted by First Methodist Church for people experiencing grief and loss will start with a meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday.
All sessions will be conducted online. The class is free, but the workbook is $15.
For more information, call 772-5630 or email pat@firstwaco.com. Registration is available at www.griefshare.com.
