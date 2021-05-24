Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Food distribution event Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The organization is distributing free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. While food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.
Anti-Asian hate crime awareness
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on anti-Asian hate crime awareness. The panel addressing the issue includes Sheryl Loeung, Ja Ja Chen, Kathy Cheng and Dr. Jonathan Tran.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/5uxjmunr. Call 717-7903 for more information.
YMCA blood pressure program
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, kicks off a blood pressure monitoring program June 7. The four-month effort helps people with high blood pressure monitor and learn to control hypertension. Participants are given a blood pressure monitor, they record their data, then meet with trained YMCA staff twice a month and attend monthly nutrition seminars.
Cost the program is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members.
Contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 for more information.
Sunset Memorial Observation
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold the annual Sunset Memorial Observation at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive, at 6 p.m. Friday.
It will include military honors for the 83 Waco-area citizens killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.
For more information, call Gary Urban at 715-6560.
Trib online Monday
The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.
Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
