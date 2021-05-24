Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Food distribution event Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The organization is distributing free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. While food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Anti-Asian hate crime awareness

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on anti-Asian hate crime awareness. The panel addressing the issue includes Sheryl Loeung, Ja Ja Chen, Kathy Cheng and Dr. Jonathan Tran.

To register, go to tinyurl.com/5uxjmunr. Call 717-7903 for more information.

YMCA blood pressure program