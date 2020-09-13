Waco-area news briefs: Food distribution Tuesday at TSTC

Food distribution Tuesday at TSTC
The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a Food Bank Mobile Pantry distribution Tuesday at Texas State Technical College from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Central Texans in need can also access visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.”
Free drive-thru COVID testing available
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The tests are free, but registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
YMCA Livestrong program begins
Livestrong, a 12-week program that helps cancer survivors reclaim their health and wellness, kicks off Monday at YMCAs in Waco. The class meets virtually Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 until 7 p.m.
Registration is required. For more information, contact Carla Browning at carla.browning@ymcactx.org or at 776-6612.
Virtual Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a Lunch with the Masters virtual session Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Chris Wiesinger, antique bulb expert, is the presenter. He will share expert information on how to find and grow the bulbs in Central Texas.
Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsdOGhrDMvE9cTZY5jKYxhLqCYANVUM5BE.
Lone Star Rodeo in Hubbard
The Hubbard Rodeo Association will host the 18th annual Lone Star Rodeo at Mooney Holloway Arena, located on East Highway 31, on Saturday and Sunday.
Performance times are 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.
There will be several events designed just for kids, including mutton bustin', a calf scramble and a stick horse race.
Sponsorships are available by contacting Paulette Fulton at 576-2050; Jason Kruse at 633-7343; or Forrest McCain at 981-1711.
Corsicana cancels Veterans Parade
The Texas Veterans Parade scheduled for Nov. 7 in Corsicana, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled for Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
The 2021 parade will feature a Medal of Honor recipient as grand marshal, plus floats, bands, ROTC units, youth and veteran groups, vintage military vehicles, and Gold Star Families.
