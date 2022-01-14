Waco-area news briefs: Food truck entries open for March 19 showdown in Waco

MLK Day wreath laying
The 35th annual wreath laying ceremony at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd., will be a virtual event this year because of the recent COVID-19 surge.
Individuals may place a wreath at the monument any time through Monday. For more information, call Coque Gibson at 254-722-1274.
A candlelight vigil will also be held virtually. To obtain a link for the event, email ogr@baylor.edu.
Testing site open Saturday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at McLennan Community College and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. The PCR test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.
Registration is required at dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance.
Testing at MCC in Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing at Columbus Avenue Baptist, 1300 Columbus Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Racial reconciliation service
Church Under the Bridge’s annual Racial Reconciliation Sunday will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Press courtyard, 418 S. Eighth St.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 254-214-4933.
Food truck event March 19
The Texas Food Truck Showdown will be March 19 at Heritage Square in downtown Waco. Entries are open through Jan. 28.
For more information, call the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce at 254-757-5600.
First Pitch Luncheon canceled
Due to record COVID-19 case numbers, the First Pitch Luncheon scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. No makeup date has been announced.
