Waco-area news briefs: Food truck entries open for March 19 showdown in Waco

MLK Day wreath laying

The 35th annual wreath laying ceremony at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd., will be a virtual event this year because of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Individuals may place a wreath at the monument any time through Monday. For more information, call Coque Gibson at 254-722-1274.

A candlelight vigil will also be held virtually. To obtain a link for the event, email ogr@baylor.edu.

Testing site open Saturday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at McLennan Community College and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. The PCR test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required at dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance.

Testing at MCC in Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Testing at Columbus Avenue Baptist, 1300 Columbus Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.