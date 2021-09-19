 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Former NFL player to speak at Care Net banquet Tuesday
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Former NFL player to speak at Care Net banquet Tuesday

  • 0

Bellmead Burgers and Brews

Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.

The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.

Live music will start at 4 p.m. and will be provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.

Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.

Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School and on surrounding streets.

More information is available at www.BellmeadBurgersandBrews.com.

Rotary hosts HOT Fair president

Waco Rotary will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Lunch is $20.

Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison will provide an update on the fairgrounds complex and the fair. For more information, call 254-776-2115.

Waco authors speak

Historic Waco Foundation will present "An Evening With Waco Authors" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with five local authors about their works, including Eric Ames, Linda Mason Crawford, Brandi Gibson, Cindy Janecka and David Mosley.

Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served after the discussion.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Watson to speak at banquet

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas will have its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center.

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, creator of the One More Foundation, will be the featured speaker.

For more information, call 254-772-8270.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert