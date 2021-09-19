Waco-area news briefs: Former NFL player to speak at Care Net banquet Tuesday

Bellmead Burgers and Brews
Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.
The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.
Live music will start at 4 p.m. and will be provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.
Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.
Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School and on surrounding streets.
More information is available at www.BellmeadBurgersandBrews.com.
Rotary hosts HOT Fair president
Waco Rotary will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Lunch is $20.
Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison will provide an update on the fairgrounds complex and the fair. For more information, call 254-776-2115.
Waco authors speak
Historic Waco Foundation will present "An Evening With Waco Authors" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The event will feature a panel discussion with five local authors about their works, including Eric Ames, Linda Mason Crawford, Brandi Gibson, Cindy Janecka and David Mosley.
Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served after the discussion.
For more information, call 254-753-5166.
Watson to speak at banquet
Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas will have its annual banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center.
Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, creator of the One More Foundation, will be the featured speaker.
For more information, call 254-772-8270.
