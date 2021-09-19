Waco-area news briefs: Former NFL player to speak at Care Net banquet Tuesday

Bellmead Burgers and Brews

Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.

The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.

Live music will start at 4 p.m. and will be provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.

Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.

Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School and on surrounding streets.

More information is available at www.BellmeadBurgersandBrews.com.

Rotary hosts HOT Fair president

Waco Rotary will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Lunch is $20.

Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison will provide an update on the fairgrounds complex and the fair. For more information, call 254-776-2115.

Waco authors speak