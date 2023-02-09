Baylor organ recital

A memorial organ recital featuring former students of longtime Baylor University organ professor Joyce Jones, who died last February, will start at 4 p.m. Sunday at Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.

All of the performers have become professional organists in various venues. The program is free and open to the public.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Debbie Dutton, of Houston, will present a program on drawing versal letters, transferring them to book paper, painting them and turning them into a finished art piece.

Valentine’s dance

Historic Waco will have a Valentine’s Sweetheart dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.

The event will include refreshments, a chance to learn some ballroom steps, and dancing to the music of years past. The Baylor Ballroom Dance Society will be in attendance to help teach the basics. The event will take place downstairs and upstairs in the East Terrace Ballroom, and vintage clothing is strongly encouraged. Admission is $10, and an RSVP is required.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

'Paint Talk' event

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a “Paint Talk” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

It will include a couples painting class and dinner for two. Cost is $60 per couple, which includes painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and a dinner of steak, loaded baked potato, salad and iced tea.

To register, call 254-750-8684.

Cruising the Mediterranean

Cultural Arts of Waco will offer “Cruising the Mediterranean” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Anthem Stories, 800 Austin Ave.

The fundraising dinner includes Caprese salad, Tuscan chicken and shrimp linguine, wine and live music.

A silent auction is also planned.

For more information or tickets, call 254-723-6830.

WFWC style show

Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will have its annual Style Show Luncheon on March 2 at its clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.

Tickets are $20 and must be reserved by Feb. 20.

Seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, call 214-215-0193.