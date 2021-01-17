Waco-area news briefs: Forum on disparities in health care

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that question can be skipped. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

City COVID-19 information hotline

The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one. Phase 1A and 1B vaccine registration is expected to open for 750 doses at 10:30 a.m. Monday.