Waco-area news briefs: Foster Festivus seeks holiday homes for shelter animals

Organists to present concert of noels

Members of the Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a program of French noels at 3 p.m. Sunday in First Baptist Church.

The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

Doris Miller celebration virtual

An event at the Mayborn Museum celebrating Doris Miller on Monday, the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has been changed to a virtual event from 11 a.m. to noon because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.

Baylor University history professor Michael Parrish will delve into Miller’s biography placed in the larger context of African American service in the United States military and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.

To register, go to https://conta.cc/3qpcjqU. For more information, call 710-7526.

Railroad exhibit to open at Mayborn

Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will once again present the Mini Mayborn Express, Friday through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.