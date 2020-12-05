Waco-area news briefs: Foster Festivus seeks holiday homes for shelter animals

Organists to present concert of noels
Members of the Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a program of French noels at 3 p.m. Sunday in First Baptist Church.
The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
Doris Miller celebration virtual
An event at the Mayborn Museum celebrating Doris Miller on Monday, the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has been changed to a virtual event from 11 a.m. to noon because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.
Baylor University history professor Michael Parrish will delve into Miller’s biography placed in the larger context of African American service in the United States military and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.
To register, go to https://conta.cc/3qpcjqU. For more information, call 710-7526.
Railroad exhibit to open at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will once again present the Mini Mayborn Express, Friday through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The Christmas display will include a small train track visitors can operate, and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
New COVID-19 testing sites
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Monday-Tuesday: Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, drive-thru; Mart Community Center, 800 E. Bowie St., walk-up.
Wednesday: Heart O' Texas Speedway, 784 N. McLennan Drive in Elm Mott, walk-up; Family of Faith Worship Center.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
