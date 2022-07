Waco-area news briefs: Foster Village shoe drive underway

Shoe drive underway

Foster Village of Waco has launched its annual shoe drive and is accepting donations through Aug. 10.

The shoes will go to children and teens starting school this fall. Donations of new, school-appropriate shoes, including tennis shoes but not flip-flops, sizes kids 7 to adult 12, can be dropped off at the following locations: Club Pilates, 6500 Woodway Drive, Unit 117; Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, 4125 W. Waco Drive; Milk Bottle Cookies, 218 S. 11th St.; and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Gift cards to Amazon, Walmart and Target are also welcome.

Dog body language class

Bare Arms Brewing, 2515 La Salle Ave., will host a free dog body language class at noon Saturday, Aug. 6.

People & Pups will conduct the class. The Humane Society of Central Texas will be on hand with pets for adoption along with Camp Bow Wow and The Confident Hound, which will answer questions and share dog park tips.

Ten percent of food and drink proceeds will benefit HOT Dog Park, 4900 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Alzheimer's Walk contest

A car decorating contest and parade for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Aug. 9. Cars will gather at 3 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, 201 W. Loop 340. From there, cars will drive to five care facilities, where residents and staff will be able to vote on their favorite cars. Winners will receive prizes from Allen Samuels.

The parade will end at George’s Restaurant on Hewitt Drive, where the Walk to End Alzheimer’s kick-off party will start at 5:30 p.m.

To register, email Jaylyn Schumpert at jaylyn.schumpert@cedarcresthospital.com.