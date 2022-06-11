Waco-area news briefs: Fourth, Fifth street exit on north I-35 to close nightly this week

Nightly I-35 exit closure

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the northbound exit for Fifth and Fourth streets and University Parks Drive, Exit 335A, nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. The closure will allow work to continue on paving the northbound frontage road.

Drivers will be directed to use the exit for 18th and 17th Streets, Exit 334A. Signage will be in place to inform and direct drivers.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

Quilters' guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

Speaker Judy Steward will teach on the Stack-n-Whack technique. Visitors are welcome.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will hold its June meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

The Waco Herb Society is open to any person interested in growing and using herbs. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, call 254-744-6128.

Juneteenth program

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “Celebrating Juneteenth, America’s Newest National Holiday,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

Historian Sam Collins III, president of the Galveston-based Juneteenth Legacy Project, will address the history, meaning and effect of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

To reserve a seat or ask questions, call 254-717-7903.

