 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: Fourth, Fifth street exit on north I-35 to close nightly this week

  • 0

Nightly I-35 exit closure

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the northbound exit for Fifth and Fourth streets and University Parks Drive, Exit 335A, nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. The closure will allow work to continue on paving the northbound frontage road.

Drivers will be directed to use the exit for 18th and 17th Streets, Exit 334A. Signage will be in place to inform and direct drivers.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

Quilters' guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

Speaker Judy Steward will teach on the Stack-n-Whack technique. Visitors are welcome.

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will hold its June meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

People are also reading…

The Waco Herb Society is open to any person interested in growing and using herbs. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, call 254-744-6128.

Juneteenth program

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “Celebrating Juneteenth, America’s Newest National Holiday,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

Historian Sam Collins III, president of the Galveston-based Juneteenth Legacy Project, will address the history, meaning and effect of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

To reserve a seat or ask questions, call 254-717-7903.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

Waco poised to expand homeowner tax exemptions

The city of Waco’s budget staff is recommending new property tax exemptions that would shave hundreds of dollars from many homeowners’ bills, but the city council will have to work quickly to implement the change in time for this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert