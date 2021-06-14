Waco-area news briefs: Fourth of July Field of Flags scheduled

Juneteenth Parade Saturday
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave.
Father’s Day brunch Saturday
Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.
Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.
Blood drive Thursday
Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1001 Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Angela Hykel at 254-202-7844.
Field of Flags July 3
The eighth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event is July 3 at Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road. The church is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 84 and F.M. 939.
The flag display ceremony is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.. At 1 p.m. a hot dog lunch will be served, complete with homemade ice cream.
For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-705-2309.
Save Styrofoam for July 11
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event July 11 from 1-5 p.m., in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive.
The service is free.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day
Juneteenth Family Fun Day is Saturday at Brazos Park East. Gates open at 2 p.m. Live entertainment starts at 4 p.m. featuring Sir Charles Jones, Montell Jordan, James Fortune & Fiya with the Waco Community Choir.
General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tent access is $50. Tickets are available at centexbeat.com and Floyd's Audio Capitol. Kids under 12 years old get in free. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available as well as food vendors.
