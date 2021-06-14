Waco-area news briefs: Fourth of July Field of Flags scheduled

Juneteenth Parade Saturday

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Father’s Day brunch Saturday

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.

Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.

Blood drive Thursday

Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1001 Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.

To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Angela Hykel at 254-202-7844.

Field of Flags July 3