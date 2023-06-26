Fourth on the Brazos

The city of Waco will hold Fourth on the Brazos 2023 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fourth on the Brazos is a Waco tradition with food trucks, live music, family fun and fireworks. Admission is free. Gates will open at 6, and the fireworks will kick off at 9:15.

Waco Community Band will perform patriotic music beginning at 9:10 p.m.

Chairs and coolers are allowed, but glass bottles and containers are prohibited. For more information, go to brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos.

Dodge, duck and dive

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a dodgeball tournament at 2 p.m. Aug. 13.

Entry fee for a six-person team is $150, plus $10 per additional player.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Cars for Kids show

Waco Ridaz Car & Truck Club and Hope & Believe Pediatric Therapy will present the Cars for Kids Car, Truck and Bike Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8 at Hope & Believe Pediatric Therapy, 4900 Sanger Ave.

Registration fee is $25.

Categories include hot rod, old school, lowrider, lowrider classic, lowrider bike, slab, muscle, import, truck, under construction, SUV, motorcycle, best in show, kid’s choice and people’s choice. First, second and third places will be awarded.

For more information, call 254-651-8102.

Woodway parade

The Woodway Public Safety Department's annual Fourth of July Parade will start at 9 a.m.

Parade staging will start at 8:45 at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive.

Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue attire. Nonmotorized bikes and skateboards are allowed.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season. If interested, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Moulton will speak on “Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource,” discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

The Salvation Army will hold a drive-thru food pantry donation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Doris Miller ceremony

The city of Waco will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday to officially open the Doris Miller Community Center.

The facility is at 1020 Elm Ave. in the former Doris Miller YMCA building on the old Paul Quinn College campus.

The open house will feature free food, self-guided tours of the facility and activities for kids, offering opportunities to check out the center, meet staff and learn more about the programming and activities that will be available.