Waco-area news briefs: Fourth on the Brazos gates open at 6 p.m.

WFD collecting fans

The Waco Fire Department is continuing its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans may be donated at any fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco to individuals and families who need them most.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Free access to Trib

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Monday’s edition will be online only.

The Trib’s online edition will be free through July 4, sponsored by RV Station, including the daily e-edition and all stories posted at wacotrib.com.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for Independence Day. The college will reopen Tuesday.

Current students may continue to register for summer II and fall classes through WebAdvisor.

Fourth on the Brazos

The city of Waco's free annual Fourth of July celebration will open at 6 p.m. Monday at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor University's McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Commodores will perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by a patriotic concert from the Waco community band at 9:10.

Fireworks will start at 9:15. For more information, go to brazosnightswaco.com.

Waco Class of 1952 reunion

The 1952 graduating class of Waco High School will celebrate its 70th class reunion Aug. 3-4.

The class will gather from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at Uncle Dan's BBQ and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at La Fiesta's Party Room. For more information, call O.E. Hartgroves at 254-757-2227; Robert Allison at 254-772-1916; or Jean Waddell Vestal at 254-717-0316.

