Waco-area news briefs: Franklin Avenue closure for 1 block downtown

Fair food available until Sunday
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo's Fair Food Drive-In will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Blvd. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
2 more days of Brew at the Zoo
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. through Saturday. In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.
For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Mooreville UMC fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church will host its annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, near Chilton. It is a drive-thru-only event. Cost is $10 per plate.
For more information, call 883-7018.
Franklin Avenue closed Saturday
Franklin Avenue will be closed from South Sixth Street to South Fifth Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Waco Independent School District contractor Jacobs-Cathey Co. will be using a crane to replace air conditioning units on the roof of the Waco ISD Administration building. The crane will be placed on Franklin Avenue. Traffic will be directed to turn right onto Sixth Street or follow a marked detour route via Austin Avenue to travel around the closure.
Toys for Tots applications
Toys for Tots applications are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive.
Applications for children 12 years and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Oct. 23 vote by mail application deadline
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
For more information, go to http://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail or call 757-5043.
