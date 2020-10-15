Waco-area news briefs: Franklin Avenue closure for 1 block downtown

Fair food available until Sunday

The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo's Fair Food Drive-In will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.

Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Blvd. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

2 more days of Brew at the Zoo

The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. through Saturday. In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.

Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Mooreville UMC fish fry

Mooreville United Methodist Church will host its annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, near Chilton. It is a drive-thru-only event. Cost is $10 per plate.

For more information, call 883-7018.