Waco-area news briefs: Free admission Monday to Mayborn Museum

The link is available at www.uuwaco.org.

For more information, call 652-8939.

Women's Clubs selling caladiums

The Waco Federation of Women's Clubs annual caladium sale is underway.

Caladium bulbs are available in red, white and pink, and cost $1 each.

For more information, call Barbara Lloyd at 836-4681 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.

City COVID-19 information hotline

The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one.

First Pitch Luncheon Wednesday

The annual First Pitch Luncheon will start at noon Thursday on Zoom.

Participants will include Baylor University head softball coach Glenn Moore, Baylor head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, McLennan Community College head softball coach Chris Berry and MCC head baseball coach Mitch Thompson.

For more information, contact Jason Powers at 757-5608 or jpowers@wacochamber.com.

