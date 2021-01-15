Waco-area news briefs: Free admission Monday to Mayborn Museum

Mayborn Museum Community Day
Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Visitors can explore the Discovery Center, natural history exhibits and the Gov. Bill & Vara Daniel Historic Village without an admission fee.
For more information, call 710-7981.
City offices closed Monday
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Solid Waste Services collection routes normally collected Monday will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed, and the landfill will be closed to the public but will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Monday.
Waco Transit will run as usual.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be open.
Church to host MLK Zoom service
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco will have a virtual church service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter.
The link is available at www.uuwaco.org.
For more information, call 652-8939.
Women's Clubs selling caladiums
The Waco Federation of Women's Clubs annual caladium sale is underway.
Caladium bulbs are available in red, white and pink, and cost $1 each.
For more information, call Barbara Lloyd at 836-4681 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.
City COVID-19 information hotline
The city of Waco has activated a hotline, 750-5606, to ensure residents without access to email, social media or the internet can receive the latest updates on testing sites and vaccine availability. When vaccines are available, the hotline also will include information on how to sign up for an appointment to receive one.
First Pitch Luncheon Wednesday
The annual First Pitch Luncheon will start at noon Thursday on Zoom.
Participants will include Baylor University head softball coach Glenn Moore, Baylor head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, McLennan Community College head softball coach Chris Berry and MCC head baseball coach Mitch Thompson.
For more information, contact Jason Powers at 757-5608 or jpowers@wacochamber.com.
