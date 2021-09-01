Waco-area news briefs: Free bridge lessons available starting Sept. 10

Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Registration is required at mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643.
Shepherd’s Heart car raffle
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford, 1701 W. Loop 340. Tickets are $25 sand can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at 1401 N. 34th St. The drawing is Saturday.
Bridge clubs offer free lessons
Two bridge clubs will be offering free lessons on Mondays and Fridays starting Sept. 10 at Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Monday Slammers lessons, which teach basic bridge skills, are from noon to 12:40 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Monday of the month.
The Friday Sul Ross Bridge Club is weekly from 12:20 to 12:55 p.m. and is designed to strengthen bridge skills and add conventions to a player’s toolkit.
For more information, call 254-836-7026 or email cathy41texas@gmail.com. Vaccinations are required.
Monday Tribune-Herald online only
Monday’s Tribune-Herald will publish online only, in observance of Labor Day. The digital edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com. Regular print publication and office hours will resume Tuesday.
