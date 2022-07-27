Waco-area news briefs: Free class with comic artist Raj Solanki

La Salle shuttle meeting

Waco Transit System will start a public participation process to transition its La Salle Circle Shuttle from a free service to a fare-based fixed route. Waco Transit will hold public information meetings at noon and 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the at Waco Transit offices, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.

Waco Transit plans to start charging fares on the La Salle route Oct. 1. The fare will be consistent with all fixed-route services provided by Waco Transit.

For more information, call 254-750-1900.

China Spring Farmers Market

The China Spring Farmers Market will debut from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at First Baptist Church of China Spring, 301 Illinois Ave.

The traditional farmers market will not include crafts or food and beverage trucks. New vendors are welcome. Plenty of parking, including handicapped parking, will be available.

For more information, call 925-997-5704.

Comic class at Fabled

Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St., will host a free class at 3 p.m. Thursday for kids ages 10-14 on how to make a comic.

The class will feature comic artist Raj Solanki, who will teach about developing a story and creating a comic book character. No supplies are needed. Instruction will be in the cafe area of the store.

Tickets are limited, with reservations required at eventbrite.com.

Duty reception Tuesday

Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host an appreciation party for outgoing McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Admission is $30, part of which will fund a scholarship for an outstanding local McLennan County student. Contributions should be made by Friday at secure.actblue.com/donate/marydutyappreciationcelebration.