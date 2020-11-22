Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing at Antioch, MCC, health district

Lights of West open nightly

The Lights of West drive-thru Christmas light park will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2 at 2818 Wiggins Road in West, just north of Waco off Interstate 35.

Admission is $35 for vehicles with up to 8 passengers and $55 for vehicles with 9-15 passengers.

The light display is a mile long. Pictures with Big Santa are available.

For more information, visit www.lightsofwest.com.

MCC closed for Thanksgiving

McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Friday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.

During the holiday, current students may continue to register for the winter minimester and Spring 2021 semesters through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.

Martin Museum to close for holidays

The Martin Museum of Art will be closed for the holidays starting Wednesday and will reopen Jan. 5. Sculpture student Kirupa Sargunaraja is presenting a show through Tuesday.

Free COVID-19 testing sites