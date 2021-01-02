Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square this week

Waco ISD COVID-19 testing
Waco ISD students and staff members will be able to receive COVID-19 tests from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at University High School. Participants should remain in their vehicle and bring a driver’s license. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Results will be returned within 24 hours.
District employees will return to work Monday, and students will resume classes Tuesday.
Testing to resume Monday
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all order will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
Pro-Life Waco meets Jan. 10
Pro-Life Waco will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. An Italian lunch will be served, with no buffet line, during the noon hour. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free.
The program following the meal will highlight outreach for 2021. For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Railroad exhibit at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders' Mini Mayborn Express is open through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The display includes a small train track that guests can operate and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
