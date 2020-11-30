 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing available at MCC, La Vega stadium
BRIEFLY

Medicare enrollment session

The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 749-1061.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “volunteer” to sign up.

The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Before driving through, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

Free COVID-19 testing available

Free COVID-19 testing will resume Monday in McLennan County. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

Tuesday-Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St (Parking Lot N), 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., drive-through clinic.; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.

Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St (Parking Lot N), 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., drive-through clinic.

Deck the Halls Gingerbread Bash

The Junior League of Waco is selling gingerbread kits to support its new initiative, the Power of Pre-K. The kits cost $35 and include a pre-assembled gingerbread house with icing and candy for decorating, a reindeer ornament craft project and a festive tablecloth.

For more information or to order a kit, visit www.jlwaco.org/deck-the-halls. The kits will be available for pickup Dec. 4-6 at Clifton House, and delivery options are also available.

The Junior League canceled its usual Deck the Halls Gift Market in light of COVID-19.

For more information, call 523-8932 or email at pr@juniorleaguewaco.org.

