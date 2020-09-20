Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing available

The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need.

The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Shepherdsheartpantry.org or at the Shepherd’s Heart facility at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard.

The drawing will be held Oct. 7.

26th Street closure

A contractor will close South 26th Street between Clay Avenue and Burnett Avenue, beginning Monday, for sewer main replacement.

Detours will be in place to South 24th Street and South 28th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

NAACP to host candidate forum

The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Zoom.

Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.

Candidates who wish to speak should contact the NAACP by Tuesday. Anyone who wants to view online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.