Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing continues at MCC

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Preregistration is required at www.covidwaco.com, and a voucher will be provided after registration.
It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N.
Mayborn Mysteries of the Museum
Mayborn Museum exhibits manager Trey Crumpton will lead a virtual Mysteries of the Museum event from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Mysteries of the Museum programs delve into topics and items found in the museum’s permanent exhibits and collections with talks and discussion from experts in the fields of history, art and science.
For a registration link, go to maybornmuseum.com.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange in Hewitt
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange organization will host a jigsaw puzzle swap meet starting at 10 a.m. May 1 at the butterfly garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Court.
The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a plastic zipper bag. For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Holly Tucker concert May 8
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will have A Night with Holly Tucker from 7-10 p.m. May 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, call 754-3942.
