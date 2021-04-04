Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing continues at MCC

Mysteries of the Museum programs delve into topics and items found in the museum’s permanent exhibits and collections with talks and discussion from experts in the fields of history, art and science.

For a registration link, go to maybornmuseum.com.

Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange in Hewitt

The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange organization will host a jigsaw puzzle swap meet starting at 10 a.m. May 1 at the butterfly garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Court.

The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a plastic zipper bag. For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Holly Tucker concert May 8

The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will have A Night with Holly Tucker from 7-10 p.m. May 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, call 754-3942.

