Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing continues

COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The vaccination clinic schedule is as follows:
- Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., La Puerta Waco, 500 Webster Ave.; 4:30 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340; 4 to 7 p.m., Axtell ISD, 308 Ottawa
- Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m., South Terrace Apartments, 100 Kennedy Circle; 4:30 to 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 300 Webster Ave.
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Animal Birth Control Clinic, 3238 Clay Ave.; 2 to 6 p.m., Estella Maxey Place Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road; 4:30 to 8 p.m., McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-through community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
- Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
- Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College parking lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College parking lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643. The expense for the test will be billed to insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. There should be no out of pocket expense.
