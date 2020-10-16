Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing continues

COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available daily this month in McLennan County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all testing sites except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tests at Heritage Square also are saliva-based tests, and participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth within half an hour of the test. Online preregistration is recommended to speed the process. For registration information and a full schedule, go to covidwaco.com.
Saturday testing sites are McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M; the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Heritage Square, at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.
Sunday testing sites are the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, MCC, and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Monday testing sites are the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, MCC and the Waco Convention Center.
Waco Transit will provide free rides for anyone going to or from a testing site. There are no prerequisites for testing.
Fair food available until Sunday
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo's Fair Food Drive-In will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Blvd. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Women's Clubs selling poinsettias
Waco Federation of Women's Clubs are selling 6-inch poinsettias for $12 each. To place an order, call Pat at 855-0925.
The plants will be picked up at 2900 Bosque Blvd. after Thanksgiving.
Lorena UMC Harvest Fest
Lorena United Methodist Church will have its Harvest Fest 2020 at 8 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The annual Harvest Fest features silent and live auctions, a bake sale and a lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches. The event is free, and will be held outside, with full COVID-19 precautions in place.
For more information, call Kaye Swain at 749-4145.
Veterans parade, VetsFest canceled
The McLennan County Veterans Association has canceled VetsFest at Outback Steakhouse, which had been scheduled for this month, and the Veterans Day Parade, which had been scheduled for next month. Both were canceled because of concerns over COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season.
For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.