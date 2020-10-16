Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing continues

COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing will be available daily this month in McLennan County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all testing sites except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tests at Heritage Square also are saliva-based tests, and participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth within half an hour of the test. Online preregistration is recommended to speed the process. For registration information and a full schedule, go to covidwaco.com.

Saturday testing sites are McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M; the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Heritage Square, at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Sunday testing sites are the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, MCC, and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Monday testing sites are the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, MCC and the Waco Convention Center.

Waco Transit will provide free rides for anyone going to or from a testing site. There are no prerequisites for testing.

Fair food available until Sunday