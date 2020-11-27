Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing resumes Monday

Free COVID-19 testing resumes Monday
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Monday: West Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru.
Tuesday-Thursday: McLennan Community College; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
Homestead Fair postponed
Homestead Fair Fall Festival has been postponed because of the threat of bad weather this weekend.
The event now will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend, with children 16 and younger admitted free.
The shops of Homestead Craft Village, Homestead Cafe and the Market Shops will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
All tickets for the original fair dates will be honored for the new dates. For a refund, email info@homesteadfair.com for a refund.
No COVID-19 updates until Monday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will not be updating the McLennan County COVID-19 dashboard or sending out a daily press release with updated numbers through Sunday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Health District staff will still be receiving reports and monitoring the daily new case count. Health District staff will refer positive cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contact tracing.
Toll-free crisis counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
