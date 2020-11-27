Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing resumes Monday

Free COVID-19 testing resumes Monday

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

Monday: West Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru.

Tuesday-Thursday: McLennan Community College; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.

Homestead Fair postponed

Homestead Fair Fall Festival has been postponed because of the threat of bad weather this weekend.

The event now will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road.

Tickets are $10 per day or $15 per weekend, with children 16 and younger admitted free.