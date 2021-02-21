Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing resuming

Food distribution
Central Texas Food Bank is planning a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
This special distribution is intended to get free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food which will vary depending on available supplies. The event is primarily designed as a drive-thru, but no one in need will be turned away.
The food bank needs volunteers for these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
Recipients who are driving through are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. Recipients without vehicles should bring containers to carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.
Trash pickup
For the city of Waco, collection of trash only will return to its normal schedule Monday. The normal schedule of alternating recycling and yard-waste weeks will resume March 1.
For the rest of February, if gray carts are full, green carts can be used for trash, and extra bags can be left at the curb.
Routes are expected to go unfinished on some days, so uncollected trash should be left at the curb if it is missed on the scheduled day. If trash goes uncollected two days after the scheduled day, contact Solid Waste Services at 299-2612.
COVID-19 testing to resume Monday
Free COVID-19 testing in the area coordinated by the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing, is suspended because of the winter storm challenges and will resume Monday. Preregistration is required at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M, drive-thru; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
