Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing sites unchanged

Hispanic Chamber's Floating Mercado
Floating Mercado, a monthly market at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature food, craft vendors and culture through local businesses. Mask guidelines will be enforced.
For more information, call 339-7623 or email dytrun@wacohispanicchamber.com.
Medicare enrollment class Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare open enrollment class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Bulk waste collection Saturday
Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 5 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The service is free. A map showing the District 5 boundaries can be found on the city’s website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what they want picked up.
Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Other bulk waste collections dates will be announced later.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.