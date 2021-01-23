Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing sites unchanged

Hispanic Chamber's Floating Mercado

Floating Mercado, a monthly market at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature food, craft vendors and culture through local businesses. Mask guidelines will be enforced.

For more information, call 339-7623 or email dytrun@wacohispanicchamber.com.

Medicare enrollment class Tuesday

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare open enrollment class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.