Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing to resume Monday at Heritage Square

Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Monday-Thursday: Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free testing sites will resume Jan. 4.
Mayborn Director's Forum
The Mayborn Museum's seventh annual Director's Forum will be held online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
This year's forum will feature programs delving into forensic science with experts in the field exploring techniques and methods used to solve crimes. It is recommended for ages 18 and up because of the content.
Feb. 4 will include the Forensic Linguistics program featuring speaker James Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, criminal profiler, forensic linguist and member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Fitzgerald will describe how the science of forensic linguistics solves crimes and how he used it to take down the notorious Unabomber.
Feb. 5 will include a forensic investigation panel discussion with experts discussing their passion for applying various sciences to help solve crimes.
Fitzgerald will be joined by James Huggins, retired Texas Ranger sergeant; Suzanne Baldon, forensic artist; and Norm Townsend, retired FBI agent.
For registration information, visit baylor.edu/mayborn.
Crisis Counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; and promoting the use of development of coping strategies.
