Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing to resume Monday at Heritage Square

Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.

Testing will be available at the following sites:

Monday-Thursday: Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free testing sites will resume Jan. 4.

Mayborn Director's Forum

The Mayborn Museum's seventh annual Director's Forum will be held online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

This year's forum will feature programs delving into forensic science with experts in the field exploring techniques and methods used to solve crimes. It is recommended for ages 18 and up because of the content.