Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing

Antique Tractor Club Plow Day

The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have Plow Day 2021 starting at 9 a.m. May 1 at EDGE&TA Ranch, 3450 Southwinds Drive, Lorena.

The public is invited to watch the variety of antique tractors and implements in action.

Burgers and drinks will be provided. Tents and tables will be set up, but spectators should bring their own chairs.

RSVP to Clint Baker at 749-5902 or cbaker252@cs.com.

A skid-steer will be available to unload plows, and the unloading area will be available for tractors and other implements.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Free COVID-19 testing site