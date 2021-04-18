Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 testing

Antique Tractor Club Plow Day
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will have Plow Day 2021 starting at 9 a.m. May 1 at EDGE&TA Ranch, 3450 Southwinds Drive, Lorena.
The public is invited to watch the variety of antique tractors and implements in action.
Burgers and drinks will be provided. Tents and tables will be set up, but spectators should bring their own chairs.
RSVP to Clint Baker at 749-5902 or cbaker252@cs.com.
A skid-steer will be available to unload plows, and the unloading area will be available for tractors and other implements.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.
Tarleton DEA drug take-back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other sharp medical-related items will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 254-299-8322.
Attic Treasures annual sale
Historic Waco Foundation’s annual Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 2 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Proceeds benefit Historic Waco’s homes. For more information, call 254-753-5166 or 254-644-6910.
