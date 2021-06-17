Waco-area news briefs: Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 25

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway Independent School District and Waco Independent School District will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 2 o 7 p.m. June 25 a the University High School gym, 3201 S. New Road. It is open to anyone 12 or older.
Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.
Registration at www.covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Juneteenth Parade Saturday
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn left on Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at the old Paul Quinn campus, 1020 Elm Ave.
Father’s Day brunch Saturday
The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.
Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day
Juneteenth Family Fun Day will be Saturday at Brazos Park East. Gates will open at 2 p.m., and live entertainment will start at 4 p.m. featuring Sir Charles Jones, Montell Jordan, James Fortune & Fiya with the Waco Community Choir.
General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tent access is $50, available at centexbeat.com. Kids younger than 12 get in free. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available as well as food vendors.
Waco Big Bird Fly-In this weekend
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 21st annual Waco Big Bird Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the club’s airfield, just across Twin Bridges at 3400 Overflow Road.
The public is invited to witness radio controlled model Warbirds, Giant Scale, and Turbine (Jet) aircraft.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 214-683-6085.
