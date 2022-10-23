Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday

The Heart of Texas Agency on Aging will have an informal question and answer session on Medicare from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare experts will be available to answer all Medicare questions. There is no formal program, and there are no sales pitches.

Cotton Palace Park meeting

The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park.

The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and use; review of project goals and public feedback to-date; and visuals of potential improvements.

Representatives from Waco Parks and Recreation and members of the consultant team led by Walker Partners will be available to answer questions and collect community feedback.

Crape myrtle seedlings

Waco Friends of the Climate will distribute 400 free crape myrtle seedlings at the Waco Downtown Waco Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all trees are distributed.

The trees are the Biloxi variant with pale pink flowers and will grow up to 30 feet high. Trees are carbon sinks, help cool the urban heat island, provide shade, clean the air, help prevent erosion and improve biodiversity.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Tip Off Luncheon

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In addition to a preview from Baylor University and McLennan Community College men’s and women’s basketball coaches, there will a keynote presentation from new Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. For tickets, go to ecs.page.link/kk7tR or call the chamber office at 254-757-5600.

Confessions of an Entrepreneur

Baylor Entrepreneurship will have a free Confessions of an Entrepreneur event from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in rooms 143-144 of the Hankamer School of Business.

Confessions of an Entrepreneur is an interactive speaker series that gives business owners a platform to talk about their entrepreneurial journey, the good and the bad.

For more information, call 254-710-4183.