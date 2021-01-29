Waco-area news briefs: Free dog adoptions continue at shelter

Free dog adoptions at animal shelter
The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions of all adult dogs to manage the high number of animals coming into the Waco Animal Shelter.
Adopters are required to have everyone from their household, as well as their own dogs present at the meet and greet so staff members can ensure adopters are bringing home the best possible pet for their lifestyle and family.
Residents who find a stray animal or can no longer care for an animal should not bring the animal to the Waco Animal Shelter. Instead, they should seek to find the dog’s owner, including by posting a photo to the Central Texas Lost and Found Pets Facebook page if necessary. For assistance, call 754-1454 or Waco Pets Alive at 300-8575.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 2032 Circle Rd. Masks and social distancing are required.
Bulky trash collection Saturday
Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 5 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The service is free. A map showing the District 5 boundaries can be found on the city’s website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what they want picked up.
Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.
Food manager certification class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. The cost is $125.
Enrollment deadline is Friday. Foe more information, call 757-5180.
GreifShare class to start Monday
A 13-week GriefShare class hosted by First Methodist Church for people experiencing grief and loss will start with a meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday.
All sessions will be conducted online. The class is free, but the workbook is $15.
For more information, call 772-5630 or email pat@ firstwaco.com. Registration is available at www.griefshare.com.
