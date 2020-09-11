Waco-area news briefs: Free drive-through COVID testing available

Free drive-through testing available
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The tests are free, but registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
A free walk-up testing site is planned for Sept. 24-26 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
Young Marine registration Saturday
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept new registrations from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3310 N. 15-A St. from boys and girls ages 8 to 18 interested in joining the program.
For more information, call 254-405-0649.
Bosque Art Classic video premiere
The 35th annual Bosque Art Classic in Clifton will feature more than 200 pieces by artists from across the nation. It will be held online because of COVID-19 concerns.
A video premiere on Facebook at 7 p.m. Saturday will mark the opening night ceremony, and the sale will run from Monday to Sept. 26.
The Classic will feature landscapes, portraits, still-life scenes, and a variety of Western art, for which the show is known.
For more information, call 254-675-3724.
Food distribution Saturday
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a Food Bank Mobile Pantry distribution from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at 3314 Franklin Ave. A second distribution takes place Tuesday at Texas State Technical College from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Central Texans in need can also access visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.”
Fall Coin Show in Bellmead
The Waco Coins Club’s annual Fall Coin Show is Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending are required to observe social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Gloves are recommended.
Admission is $2 for adults, and children get in free.
