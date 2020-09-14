Waco-area news briefs: Free drive-thru COVID testing available

Church Under the Bridge anniversary
Church Under the Bridge will celebrate its 28th anniversary Sunday at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos’ outdoor pavilion. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Pastor Amos Humphries is the guest speaker. A meal will be served at the end of the worship service.
Call 235-7818 for more information.
Food distribution Tuesday at TSTC
The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a Food Bank Mobile Pantry distribution Tuesday at Texas State Technical College from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Central Texans in need can also access visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.”
Free drive-thru COVID testing available
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The tests are free, but registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
A walk-up testing event is Sept. 24-26 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave.
Virtual Lunch with the Masters
McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a Lunch with the Masters virtual session Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Chris Wiesinger, antique bulb expert, is the presenter. He will share expert information on how to find and grow the bulbs in Central Texas.
Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsdOGhrDMvE9cTZY5jKYxhLqCYANVUM5BE.
Buffalo hosts PRCA rodeo
C. Pickett PRCA Rodeo is Sept. 18-19, at the Leon County Expo Center, 3637 County Road 305, in Buffalo.
Proceeds from the event benefit local 4-H and FFA chapters. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children under 12 are admitted free.
For tickets and Mutton Bustin sign-up, visit BUFFALOPRCARODEO.COM. Gates open at 5:30 and rodeo starts at 7:30 each night.
Bill Latham and the Bad Habits Band are the featured performers Saturday night.Dance Saturday night.
Voter registration deadline Oct. 5
Monday,Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the November 3 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Call 757-5043 for more information.
